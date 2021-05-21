Pavilion, Cyber Bytes Foundation Team Up on Data Storage Platform Implementation; Michael Tanner Quoted

Michael Tanner, Regional VP, Federal, Pavilion Data Systems

TYSONS CORNER, VA, May 21, 2021 — Pavilion Data Systems will provide the Cyber Bytes Foundation’s American Cyber League program with data storage and transmission equipment to help the consortium of companies at CBF’s Quantico Cyber Hub conduct activities in support of national infrastructure security, GovCon Wire reported May 12.

The ACL Research and Innovation Labs’ data infrastructure is planned to be built on Pavillion’s HyperParallel Data Platform, which could support ACL’s initiatives.

Pavilion will help CBF meet national security needs by providing it the company’s storage technology, according to Michael Tanner, regional vice president of Pavilion’s federal business.

