Peraton Wins DISA Electromagnetic Spectrum Support IDIQ

Jane Edwards May 20, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Peraton

Peraton has won a potential five-year, $36.7 million contract from the Defense Information Systems Agency for electromagnetic spectrum services.

The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization is the contracting activity and received four bids for the single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The firm-fixed-price contract also includes spectrum and electromagnetic environmental effects analysis and applied engineering support services for the Defense Spectrum Organization and has a minimum guarantee of $500 to be funded with operation and maintenance funds for fiscal year 2021.

Work will occur at DISA headquarters at Fort Meade in Maryland and DSO facility in Annapolis, Maryland, through May 18, 2026.

