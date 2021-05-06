Perspecta to Help Marine Corps Further Build Cyber Capability

Perspecta

Perspecta has secured a two-year, $17.9 million task order from the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific to develop, test, integrate and maintain software for Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command.

The company said Wednesday the cyber tool development award is meant to help MARFORCYBER augment the command's operational performance in cyberspace.

"The changing nature of warfare means the Marine Corps has to project a flexible and lethal force across multiple domains," said Jeff Bohling, senior vice president and general manager of Perspecta's defense group.

Bohling said the task order would help equip the Marine Corps for modern cyber warfare.

Perspecta has similar development programs with the Department of Defense and the intelligence community.