Professional Services Council Names 5 GovCon Execs as Board Members

The Professional Services Council has welcomed five new board members from AAR, CGI Federal, General Dynamics‘ information technology business, Jefferson Consulting Group and Science Applications International Corp.

The executives will help drive the 80-member group as the national trade association works to connect federal government contractors and represent players in the government technology and professional services industry, PSC said Friday.

Kamal Narang, one of the new members, serves as vice president and general manager of federal health sector at General Dynamics Information Technology.

Janet Clement, CEO of Jefferson Consulting Group, and Nick Gross, senior vice president of integrated solutions at AAR, have also joined the board.

The other new board members are Stephanie Mango, president of CGI Federal, and John Bonsell, SAIC’s senior vice president of government affairs.

They were elected by the PSC Executive Committee.

