ProLog Wins $61M Contract to Support Navy Aircraft Logistics

ProLog has secured a six-year, $61.2 million contract to help the U.S. Navy in its depot-level aircraft maintenance activities by providing production support services.

The company will handle logistics, oversee storage and inventory of aircraft parts, manage warehouse operations, maintain mega centers, transport materials and produce tool kits as part of the cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The Navy will assign funds per order under the IDIQ and the company will perform work in Jacksonville, Florida and Norfolk, Virginia through April 2027.

Naval Air Warfare Center held a competitive solicitation for the contract and attracted five proposals.

ProLog is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that provides administrative, logistical, maintenance, information technology and facility support services to government and military customers.