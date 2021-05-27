QuEST Global Launches US Defense Industry-Focused Subsidiary

Singapore-based product engineering and services company QuEST Global has established a subsidiary that would primarily cater to customers in the U.S. defense and aerospace markets.

QuEST Defense Systems and Solutions will operate from Cincinnati, Ohio, and recruit over a thousand engineers during a five-year period to support industry clients while complying with U.S. industrial security policies, its parent company said Wednesday.

QDSS will offer product lifecycle services, product development assistance, and production and supply chain support to its U.S. partners to help them adress industry challenges.

The subsidiary will work to analyze fluid dynamics, heat transfer and structural finite elements; develop and validate software and firmware; and perform a range of engineering services for U.S. customers.

Ajit Prabhu, chairman and CEO of QuEST Global, said the U.S. business arm is meant to provide engineering expertise to government contractors in the defense industry and support their product development efforts.

QDSS’ offerings will build on QuEST Global’s more than 20 years of product engineering experience.