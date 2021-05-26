Raytheon’s X-Net Radio System Receives Type-1 Certification From NSA

The National Security Agency granted a certification to X-Net, a data communications system designed by a Raytheon Technologies business to support secure data link operations of airborne-launched munitions and other weapon systems.

Raytheon Intelligence and Space’s X-Net system, through the Type 1 certification , is now recognized as a Crypto High Value Product that enables data transmission in multiple air and ground platforms of the Department of Defense, the company said Tuesday.

The X-Net radio communications system was introduced in 2018 to address the military’s requirement to have a secure data link that can allow continued communication during surveillance and reconnaissance operations.

The software-defined radio system works to support missions by picking optimal radio frequencies in contested environments.

“X-Net fills a critical need for the military; as more platforms connect to communications networks, it will be vital to keep the data transmitted on those networks secure, especially when it comes to controlling weapons,” said Denis Donohue, vice president of communications and airspace management systems at RI&S.

RI&S has been creating information security systems for over three decades now, and 100 of these products are certified by the NSA.