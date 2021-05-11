Unanet

Rheinmetall Subsidiary Expands Michigan Operations for Army’s Optionally Manned Vehicle Program

Nichols Martin May 11, 2021 News

Rheinmetall’s U.S. defense arm has launched operations at a new Michigan-based facility dedicated to a ground-modernization program with the U.S. Army.

The new office of American Rheinmetall Vehicles in Sterling Heights, Michigan, will enable expanded operations in support of the Army's Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle program.

The new facility features a prototype build area and a laboratory designed for hardware and software integration activities.

Matt Warnick, managing director at ARV, said the company is now positioned to fully support the Lynx OMFV program.

The Army launched the OMFV initiative to replace the service branch's fleet of about 3,800 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles with new, optionally manned platforms.

The program's digital design activities will run up to early 2023, with prototyping scheduled to begin in 2024. The Army expects to commence OMFV testing in 2026.

The company also hired over 30 new staff members in line with its investment efforts.

"[I] look forward to continuing to change the landscape of the U.S. defense industrial base by introducing next generation manufacturing capabilities and creating new, quality U.S. jobs,” said Warnick.

