Riverbed’s Shaun Bierweiler: Agencies Need Visibility Into Network Operations to Support Future Distributed Workforce

Shaun Bierweiler, Public Sector SVP, GM, Riverbed Technology

Shaun Bierweiler, senior vice president and general manager of public sector at Riverbed Technology, said the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the federal government to accelerate information technology modernization and for agencies to sustain digital transformation and support evolving work environments, they need a “holistic, forensic-level visibility into network operations.”

“[Agencies also need] protections that are proactive and reactive as well as offensive and defensive; and a continued modernization trajectory that bridges yesterday, today and tomorrow,” Bierweiler wrote in a LinkedIn post published Thursday.

He noted that agencies seeking to support the future dispersed workforce should address the complexities in application user experiences and cloud networks.

“One approach: Target a simpler ‘A-to-B’ design instead of a spiderweb system tangled with multiple entities and solutions,” Bierweiler said.

He also cited how Riverbed could help agencies streamline processes in application and network performance and advance security and visibility.

“Today’s modernization, now shaped by the pandemic era, requires holistic, end-to-end support that bridges gaps in critical elements: think security, visibility, reliability and access,” he added.

If you’re interested in federal digital modernization efforts, then check out Potomac Officers Club’s Digital Transformation Forum coming up on Aug. 10. To register for this virtual forum and view other upcoming events, visit the POC Events page.