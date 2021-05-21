Unanet

SAIC Receives ServiceNow’s Elite Public Sector Partner Designation

Christine Thropp May 21, 2021 News

SAIC Receives ServiceNow’s Elite Public Sector Partner Designation
SAIC

Science Applications International Corp. has earned an Elite Partner designation that recognizes SAIC’s delivery of ServiceNow information technology products and services to federal, state and local governments and commercial customers.

Over five ServiceNow offerings are provided to SAIC clients to help them enhance IT, employee experience and customer service workflows, the Reston, Virginia-based technology integrator said Thursday.

ServiceNow used a partner assessment methodology to determine the level of SAIC’s go-to-market maturity and investment in the former company.

“As our customers expect IT services aligned to business outcomes, our Elite partner status supports continued development of our managed services delivery,” said Fred Silva, digital service delivery lead at SAIC.

Heath Starr, vice president of service delivery innovation at SAIC, commented that the Elite Public Sector Partner status highlights the company’s efforts to provide IT business and operations management, performance analytics and customer service support.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Joe Logue: Two Six Technologies Eyes Potential Acquisitions, Sets Focus on Cyber, 5G - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Joe Logue: Two Six Technologies Eyes Potential Acquisitions, Sets Focus on Cyber, 5G

Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies, said the newly formed company is considering acquisitions …

Robotic Research to Build Autonomous Vehicle for DLA Warehouse Operations - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Robotic Research to Build Autonomous Vehicle for DLA Warehouse Operations

Robotic Research has received a Defense Logistics Agency award for the production of an autonomous …

Huntington Ingalls Demos Autonomous Capability of Proteus Unmanned Surface Vessel - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Huntington Ingalls Demos Autonomous Capability of Proteus Unmanned Surface Vessel

Huntington Ingalls Industries has commenced testing of an unmanned surface vessel designed to traverse the …

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved