SAIC Receives ServiceNow’s Elite Public Sector Partner Designation

SAIC

Science Applications International Corp. has earned an Elite Partner designation that recognizes SAIC’s delivery of ServiceNow information technology products and services to federal, state and local governments and commercial customers.

Over five ServiceNow offerings are provided to SAIC clients to help them enhance IT, employee experience and customer service workflows, the Reston, Virginia-based technology integrator said Thursday.

ServiceNow used a partner assessment methodology to determine the level of SAIC’s go-to-market maturity and investment in the former company.

“As our customers expect IT services aligned to business outcomes, our Elite partner status supports continued development of our managed services delivery,” said Fred Silva, digital service delivery lead at SAIC.

Heath Starr, vice president of service delivery innovation at SAIC, commented that the Elite Public Sector Partner status highlights the company’s efforts to provide IT business and operations management, performance analytics and customer service support.