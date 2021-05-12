SAIC to Continue DIA Lab Operations Support; Michael LaRouche Quoted

Michael LaRouche Sector President SAIC

Science Applications International Corp. will continue to provide the Defense Intelligence Agency with laboratory operations and support services under a potential $200 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

Michael LaRouche, president of SAIC's national security and space sector and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said in a statement published Tuesday the company has been supporting DIA for more than three decades and will continue to bring innovation and transformative platforms to the agency amid evolving foreign threats.

“We are proud to continue our work delivering essential assessments and analysis to DIA, the Department of Defense and the intelligence community so that we are well-equipped to protect our warfighters with the necessary information to mitigate foreign threat systems,” LaRouche added.

SAIC will perform work in Huntsville, Alabama, through March 29, 2031, under the single-award contract that was announced in April.