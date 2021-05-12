Unanet

SAIC to Continue DIA Lab Operations Support; Michael LaRouche Quoted

Jane Edwards May 12, 2021 Contract Awards, News

SAIC to Continue DIA Lab Operations Support; Michael LaRouche Quoted
Michael LaRouche Sector President SAIC

Science Applications International Corp. will continue to provide the Defense Intelligence Agency with laboratory operations and support services under a potential $200 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

Michael LaRouche, president of SAIC's national security and space sector and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said in a statement published Tuesday the company has been supporting DIA for more than three decades and will continue to bring innovation and transformative platforms to the agency amid evolving foreign threats.

“We are proud to continue our work delivering essential assessments and analysis to DIA, the Department of Defense and the intelligence community so that we are well-equipped to protect our warfighters with the necessary information to mitigate foreign threat systems,” LaRouche added.

SAIC will perform work in Huntsville, Alabama, through March 29, 2031, under the single-award contract that was announced in April.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

U.S. Army

Army Taps Five Contractors for Military Munitions Response Program Activities

The U.S. Army has selected an AECOM subsidiary, Parsons' government services business, the Jacobs USAE joint venture, HydroGeologic and Aptim's federal arm to compete for orders under a $49 million contract in support of a Department of Defense program for addressing munitions-related concerns.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

HII Enters Fabrication Phase of ‘Friedman’ National Security Cutter

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ shipbuilding division has cut the first 100 tons of steel needed to build the U.S. Coast Guard’s national security cutter Friedman. This Legend-class vessel is designated as NSC 11 and named after Elizebeth Smith Friedman, a code breaker who solved coded messages for the Coast Guard during the Prohibition era, HII said Tuesday. 

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Wraps Up Hot Fire Tesing of New RL10C-X Space Rocket Engine

Aerojet Rocketdyne has concluded a series of hot fire tests with the 3D printed RL10C-X engine, which is designed to generate 24,000 pounds of thrust for space rockets. The company said Tuesday it tested RL10C-X in a flight-like configuration to showcase its long-duration endurance and full mission capability.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved