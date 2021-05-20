Salient CRGT Creates Mentor-Protege Partnership With Digital Consultants; Mike Ryan Quoted

Salient CRGT

Salient CRGT (SCRGT) announced on Thursday its formal Mentor-Protege relationship with Digital Consultants, a Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB). As a result of the agreement, the companies have formed Digital Salient Solutions (DSS), LLC, an 8(a) mentor protege joint venture.

DSS will utilize both businesses’ capabilities and deliver innovative offerings to defense sector customers. The alliance is meant to build on the agility of a small business while providing the resources, power and expertise of a large corporation.

“Digital Consultants is committed to providing effective and efficient solutions to help our clients achieve mission success. The SBA’s Mentor-Protege Program allows Digital Consultants to partner with a proven large business to provide us with the assistance needed to expand and execute our vision,” commented D.J. Kim, founder and CEO of Digital Consultants.

Digital Consultants focuses on information technology engineering and operations support, audiovisual systems design, engineering, installation and operations, cybersecurity, data management and mission systems training support.

The small business has a diverse range of customers, including the Department of Defense (DOD), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC) and the Social Security Administration (SSA).

“Salient CRGT is committed to supporting small businesses that strengthen the nation’s defense through innovative solutions that solve customer problems,” said Mike Ryan, Salient CRGT’s National Security Sector senior vice president for growth and technology.

“By entering into SBA’s Mentor-Protege Program, we are excited to support Digital Consultants in their goal of further growth while better positioning them to serve federal government customers,” added Ryan.

About Salient CRGT

Salient CRGT’s diverse, hard-working team provides a wide range of technology and mission support services to U.S. federal government agencies. The company earned the unwavering trust of our customers, who cite our deep expertise, exceptionally responsive approach, and high-value solutions for consistently ensuring their success. Founded in 1998, Salient CRGT is a privately held company headquartered in Fairfax, VA.