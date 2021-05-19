Second Front, TurbineOne Partnership to Provide Government Customers With Tech Demo Support

Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems and TurbineOne have teamed up to offer a software as a service platform meant to provide government agencies with capabilities to request technical demonstrations and make engineering-based assessments in support of their acquisition efforts.

A team of engineers and data scientists from TurbineOne will help military and government customers by leveraging prototyping approaches to demonstrate a minimally viable product while Second Front’s Atlas Fulcrum will enable clients to streamline identification and analysis of vendors in order to evaluate and mature critical and emerging technologies, the acquisition software provider said Tuesday.

The partnership aims to identify technical challenges and other risks early in government programmatic lifecycles to support vendor selection, analysis of alternatives and other acquisition-related efforts.

Artificial intelligence, edge computing, sensors, autonomous systems, 5G and smart buildings are some of the technology areas covered by the initiative.