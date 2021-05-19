Unanet

Second Front, TurbineOne Partnership to Provide Government Customers With Tech Demo Support

Christine Thropp May 19, 2021 News, Technology

Second Front, TurbineOne Partnership to Provide Government Customers With Tech Demo Support
Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems and TurbineOne have teamed up to offer a software as a service platform meant to provide government agencies with capabilities to request technical demonstrations and make engineering-based assessments in support of their acquisition efforts.

A team of engineers and data scientists from TurbineOne will help military and government customers by leveraging prototyping approaches to demonstrate a minimally viable product while Second Front’s Atlas Fulcrum will enable clients to streamline identification and analysis of vendors in order to evaluate and mature critical and emerging technologies, the acquisition software provider said Tuesday.

The partnership aims to identify technical challenges and other risks early in government programmatic lifecycles to support vendor selection, analysis of alternatives and other acquisition-related efforts.

Artificial intelligence, edge computing, sensors, autonomous systems, 5G and smart buildings are some of the technology areas covered by the initiative.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

AT&T Intros New Cyber Threat Detection, Response Tech for Government - top government contractors - best government contracting event

AT&T Intros New Cyber Threat Detection, Response Tech for Government

AT&T announced on Wednesday the launch of its Threat Detection and Response for Government designed …

Carahsoft Names Fortinet as ITES-SW2 Contract Vendor; Bob Fortna Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Carahsoft Names Fortinet as ITES-SW2 Contract Vendor; Bob Fortna Quoted

Fortinet will offer its security software under Carahsoft Technology‘s contract with the U.S. Army for …

Woolpert, Planet Expand Partnership to Offer Geospatial Products in Government Market - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Woolpert, Planet Expand Partnership to Offer Geospatial Products in Government Market

Woolpert has expanded a partnership with Earth observation satellite operator Planet as both companies aim …

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved