SES Receives Military Satcom Support Contract; Pete Hoene Quoted

Mary-Louise Hoffman May 6, 2021 Contract Awards, News

Pete Hoene President and CEO SES Government Solutions

An SES subsidiary will provide geostationary satellite communications support to a U.S. combatant command as part of a $35 million contract.

The military customer will adopt SES Government Solutions' very small aperture terminal network to manage reachback services from remote mission zones to Europe, the company said Tuesday.

Pete Hoene, president and CEO of SES Government Solutions, said the company aims to help military personnel transmit tactical data in real time using both GEO and medium earth orbit satcom platforms.

The company designed its VSAT technology and satellite service to facilitate data transmission at a speed of of 100 megabits per second via time division and frequency division multiple access methods.

