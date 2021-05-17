Unanet

SES Subsidiary Provides Combatant Command With Medium Earth Orbit Satellite Services

Christine Thropp May 17, 2021 Contract Awards, News

SES Subsidiary Provides Combatant Command With Medium Earth Orbit Satellite Services
SES

The U.S. government business arm of SES has secured an $11.8 million task order under a $516.7 million blanket purchase agreement to deliver medium Earth orbit high-throughput satellite services in support of the Department of Defense.

SES Government Solutions has provided a combatant command with a reachback capability through its O3b MEO platform to enable secure communications even in austere deployed locations, the company said Monday.

"By leveraging the O3b MEO constellation, deployed U.S. military personnel have access to near real-time decision-making intelligence at the tactical edge,” said Pete Hoene, president and CEO of SES Government Solutions and a retired U.S. Air Force brigadier general.

The most recent award is the subsidiary's fifteenth task order under the BPA.

Work under the agreement is expected to be completed by April 30, 2023.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

SDA

Space Development Agency Posts RFI for Tranche 1 of National Defense Space Architecture

The Space Development Agency needs market information on technologies, methods and other concepts to operate and secure a national system of military sensors and data transmission in space. The National Defense Space Architecture would operate mainly from low Earth orbit to support secure military sensing and SDA needs industry input on the system's Tranche 1 Product Line, the agency said Friday in a SAM.gov request for information notice.

DARPA

DARPA Calls for Communications Tech Concepts to Support Troop’s Jungle Operations

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has asked industry for concepts on information systems and electronic communications that can support troops operating in jungle environments. DARPA said May 7 in a SAM.gov notice its SQUad Intelligent Robotic Radio Enhancing Link or SQUIRREL is meant to provide small military units boosted situational awareness in forest operations.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Execs: Defense Industry Must Capitalize on Hybrid Work Environments

Karen Dahut, Dennis Via and Aimee George Leary, who all serve as executives at Booz Allen Hamilton, said the defense industry must take advantage of innovations brought by the pandemic-driven work-from-home era because recruiting and retaining professionals in the future will depend on it.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved