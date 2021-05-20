Sierra Nevada Subsidiary Partners With Redwire to Offer In-Space Manufacturing Services

SNC

Sierra Space, a space-focused subsidiary of Sierra Nevada Corp., has partnered with Redwire to jointly provide in-space manufacturing support.

The memorandum of understanding signed by the two companies allows Redwire to use Sierra Space’s technologies for a variety of in-space manufacturing activities and services, SNC said Wednesday.

Sierra Space has engaged in multiple partnerships that tackle on-orbit satellite servicing, space-enabled manufacturing, microgravity research and other topics related to ISM.

The subsidiary’s LIFE habitat module is designed to provide a platform for work in zero gravity. The module, which measures 27 feet in diameter, can accommodate research, development and production activities in space.

Eren Ozmen, president of SNC, said Sierra Space’s offerings can help ISM companies scale operations in the modern era’s space economy.