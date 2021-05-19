SOCOM Selects Five Vendors for Manned Aircraft Prototype Development OTAs

USSOCOM Armed Overwatch, Program

U.S. Special Operations Command has awarded other transaction agreements worth $19.2 million combined to five companies to develop manned aircraft system prototypes as part of the Armed Overwatch Program.

Leidos, MAG Aerospace, Textron Aviation Defense, L3Harris Technologies and Sierra Nevada Corp. will perform work at their respective locations and at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida through March 2022, according to an award notice posted Friday on the beta SAM website.

The Armed Overwatch Program seeks to provide special operations forces with sustainable and deployable manned aircraft for armed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, close air support and forward air controller operations in support of missions countering violent extremist organizations.

The selected vendors will conduct flight demonstrations of their prototype systems at government test facilities. USSOCOM will assess the prototypes and may ask a contractor to submit a proposal for a follow-on production contract for the acquisition of up to 75 aircraft.

USSOCOM obligated the full contract amount using fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award.

The proposed platforms for the program are Bronco II from Leidos, MC-208 Guardian from MAG, AT-6E Wolverine from Textron Aviation Defense, AT-802U Sky Warden from L3Harris and MC-145B Wily Coyote from Sierra Nevada.