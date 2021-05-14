SpaceX, Google Cloud Form Starlink Connectivity Partnership; Gwynne Shotwell Quoted

Gwynne Shotwell President and COO SpaceX

Google Cloud and SpaceX have teamed up to enable public sector agencies, companies and other organizations to deliver data, applications and cloud services to their teams that are operating at the network edge.

SpaceX will establish Starlink ground stations within Google’s data centers to facilitate the delivery of data and applications to any location using Google Cloud and SpaceX’s constellation of more than 1,500 Starlink satellites as part of the partnership, Google Cloud said Thursday.

Google Cloud will also use its network to support the delivery of high-speed broadband internet connectivity via Starlink to agencies and businesses. Both companies expect the capability to be available by the second half of 2021.

"Combining Starlink's high-speed, low-latency broadband with Google's infrastructure and capabilities provides global organizations with the secure and fast connection that modern organizations expect," said Gwynne Shotwell, president and chief operating officer of SpaceX and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner.

"We are proud to work with Google to deliver this access to businesses, public sector organizations, and many other groups operating around the world,” Shotwell added.