Talkdesk Names James Ward, John Bastin to VP Roles to Support Public Sector Initiatives

Christine Thropp May 13, 2021 Executive Moves, News

San Franciso-based software company Talkdesk has appointed James Ward, a former Genesys executive, as vice president of regulated industries and named John Bastin, who was chief sales officer at GCR Inc., as VP of public sector industry strategy.

The appointments are in support of Talkdesk's efforts to accelerate customer experience modernization for federal, state and local government customers, the company said Wednesday.

Ward, who served as public sector VP at Genesys, will now drive Talkdesk's public, education and utility go-to-market sales efforts. He will oversee a team responsible for helping organizations deliver tailored automation at scale.

Meanwhile, Bastin will lead a Talkdesk team that provides support to government agencies looking to deliver better services and enhance citizen experience. He has over two decades of experience in strategy development, product management and sales and marketing in the public sector industry.

The hiring of Ward and Bastin in the first quarter of the year follows Talkdesk's appointment of industry leaders to support its financial services and health care and life sciences initiatives.

In November 2020, the company named financial services veteran Cory Haynes and health care industry executive Greg Miller to VP roles.

