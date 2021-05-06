Unanet

USAF Demos New Autonomy Core System With Kratos-Made Unmanned Aircraft

Nichols Martin May 6, 2021 News, Technology

USAF Demos New Autonomy Core System With Kratos-Made Unmanned Aircraft
UTAP-22

The U.S. Air Force has flight-tested a Kratos Defense & Security Solutions-made unmanned tactical aerial platform equipped with a new autonomy core system to assess its navigational command response and basic aviation functions.

The UTAP-22 aircraft flew at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida on April 29 to exhibit safe flight performance of the Skyborg ACS while being monitored by both ground-based and airborne control stations, Air Force Research Laboratory said Wednesday.

The recent effort, dubbed Milestone 1 of the Autonomous Attritable Aircraft Experimentation initiative, marked the start of experimentations that are scheduled for the next few months.

“These initial flights kick off the experimentation campaign that will continue to mature the ACS and build trust in the system,” said Brig. Gen. Dale White, program executive officer for fighters and advanced aircraft at USAF who leads the Skyborg Vanguard program with AFRL Commander Brig. Gen. Heather Pringle.

The program aims to develop low-cost, attritable drones capable of autonomy and manned-unmanned teaming.

Brig. Gen. Scott Cain leads the 96th Test Wing that performs demonstrations under the program.

Future tests will explore how multiple ACS-equipped unmanned aircraft would operate with manned jets.

Kratos, General Atomics and Boeing hold contracts with a combined amount of $77.8 million to prototype unmanned aerial vehicles for the program.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

CloudBees

Air Force Taps CloudBees to Support Software Development, Implementation Efforts

CloudBees will help the goverment with its adoption of DevSecOps capabilities as part of the U.S. Air Force's Small Business Innovative Research Phase 1 contract award. Michael Wright, director of public sector at CloudBees, said the company's Software Delivery Automation offering is designed to provide the Air Force, Department of Defense and other agencies with assistance in developing and implementing secure software.

US Army MITS

CAE-Pinnacle JV to Update Army Watercraft Training Systems

A joint venture between CAE USA and Pinaccle Solutions has received a delivery order to update a suite of systems used to train U.S. Army personnel in watercraft operations. Xebec Government Services will refresh expeditionary fast transport, vessel defense and full mission bridge simulator configurations in the service branch's Maritime Integrated Training System, CAE said Tuesday.

Perspecta

Perspecta to Help Marine Corps Further Build Cyber Capability

Perspecta has secured a two-year, $17.9 million task order from the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific to develop, test, integrate and maintain software for Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command. The company said Wednesday the cyber tool development award is meant to help MARFORCYBER augment the command's operational performance in cyberspace.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved