Vertosoft Partners with SpyCloud to Protect Consumers from Identity Theft Related to Government Services

Vertosoft Partners with SpyCloud

Leesburg, VA – May 13, 2021 – Vertosoft, the company driving emerging technology growth for the government, announced a new partnership with SpyCloud, the leader in cyber fraud prevention, to protect customers of government digital services from identity theft and other cybercrimes. With this partnership SpyCloud’s solutions will be available on Vertosoft’s GSA MAS Contract # GS-35F-688GA, Army ITES-SW2 Contract # W52P1J-20-D-0067, and USAF 2GIT BPA# 47QTCA21A002A, allowing ease of access to all government agencies.

Throughout 2020, cybercriminals stepped up attacks on government agencies. The Paycheck Protection Program, unemployment insurance programs, and SBA loan applicants where all targets as fraudsters went after people at a time when they were seeking help during difficult times. In California alone, $11 billion in unemployment funds were lost to criminals.

With this partnership, SpyCloud can help federal, state, and local government agencies proactively detect and prevent online fraud using stolen identities and identify threat actors who are targeting agencies and citizens. Leveraging the largest and earliest repository of compromised account credentials, 116 billion assets, 27 billion email addresses, and 24 billion plaintext passwords, SpyCloud’s API easily integrates with your customer account management services to detect and remediate exposures before customers become victims.

“SpyCloud offers powerful solutions for government agencies to continuously monitor, prevent and investigate online cyberattacks,” said Jay Colavita, founder, and president of Vertosoft. “We are excited to join forces and offer SpyCloud to customers across the government market.”

Both companies have seen a tremendous increase in interest in their services in the wake of recent attacks on government agencies and third-party vendors, including distribution of malware to government and industry systems and phishing, credential-stuffing, and password-spraying attacks.

“Preventing, disrupting, and investigating attacks stemming from the use of stolen or compromised credentials is a top priority for all government agencies,” said Doug Lingenfelter, director of government sales at SpyCloud. “Public agencies need to leverage the same tools as private enterprise in order to proactively protect and prevent data from being used in future attacks and empower investigators to track down the criminals committing fraud.”

About SpyCloud:

SpyCloud is the leader in account takeover (ATO) prevention, protecting billions of consumer and employee accounts either directly or through product integrations. Our award-winning solutions – backed by the world’s most comprehensive and actionable repository of exposed assets – proactively defeat fraud attempts and disrupt the criminals’ ability to profit from stolen information. Learn more and check your exposure at spycloud.com.

About Vertosoft:

Vertosoft accelerates the adoption of emerging technology within the government. Bringing the flexibility, agility, and responsiveness of a small company with the experience of a large organization. With our clear focus on emerging technology growth in government, Vertosoft is positioned to reduce complexity and provide scalable, cloud-ready technology solutions that enable government agencies to deliver smarter, client-centric digital transformations.