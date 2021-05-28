Viasat Demos Communication Support for Navy Expeditionary Operations; Craig Miller Quoted

Viasat participated in a recent U.S. Navy exercise to demonstrate how company-built technology platforms could help warfighters communicate as they perform expeditionary base operations and littoral missions.

The company said Thursday it demonstrated cloud-based tactical communications support for multiple echelons at the Naval Integration in Contested Environments Advanced Naval Technology Exercise.

During the event, Viasat deployed its Expeditionary Lightweight Integrated Tactical Edge kit and G-18 Ku and Ka band antenna prototype to connect ships and ground units with satellite communications and simulated Link 16 tracks as part of a command-and-control gateway to support dismounted users.

The satcom provider also showcased its NetAgility software-based networking router designed to automatically direct data traffic by connecting multiple communications pathways.

“At NICE ANTX, we demonstrated a diverse set of communication advancements—in an environment of emerging cyber and electronic warfare threats—and augmented existing military communication networks, tailored command and control capabilities at the tactical edge and provided advanced methods to deliver reliable, uninterrupted broadband connectivity through an enhanced on-the-move communications platform,” said Craig Miller, president of Viasat’s government systems business.

The Naval Research and Development Establishment-led event featured technologies from the government, commercial and academic sectors for potential use in Navy and Marine Corps operations.