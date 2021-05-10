Voyager Takes Stake in XO Markets for Commercial Space Market Push; Dylan Taylor Quoted

Dylan Taylor Chairman

Voyager Space Holdings has completed a majority investment in X.O. Markets, the parent company of small satellite deployment system provider Nanoracks, to establish a footprint in the commercial space services market.

Denver-based Voyager first announced the transaction in December 2020 and the company said Tuesday the move is part of efforts to position itself to offer an integrated space exploration platform that could support various missions.

Nanoracks, which is X.O. Markets' largest subsidiary, has supported more than 1,000 project deployments to the International Space Station.

"In the last year, the space industry has undergone a rapid evolution with demand for commercial space services reaching record highs," said Dylan Taylor, chairman and CEO of Voyager Space Holdings.

Taylor added that he will work with Nanoracks co-founder and CEO Jeffrey Manber as the company aims to drive transformation in the sector.

Voyager recently named former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine as advisory board chair and completed its acquisition of The Launch Company.