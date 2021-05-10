Unanet

Voyager Takes Stake in XO Markets for Commercial Space Market Push; Dylan Taylor Quoted

Mary-Louise Hoffman May 10, 2021 M&A Activity, News

Voyager Takes Stake in XO Markets for Commercial Space Market Push; Dylan Taylor Quoted
Dylan Taylor Chairman

Voyager Space Holdings has completed a majority investment in X.O. Markets, the parent company of small satellite deployment system provider Nanoracks, to establish a footprint in the commercial space services market.

Denver-based Voyager first announced the transaction in December 2020 and the company said Tuesday the move is part of efforts to position itself to offer an integrated space exploration platform that could support various missions.

Nanoracks, which is X.O. Markets' largest subsidiary, has supported more than 1,000 project deployments to the International Space Station.

"In the last year, the space industry has undergone a rapid evolution with demand for commercial space services reaching record highs," said Dylan Taylor, chairman and CEO of Voyager Space Holdings.

Taylor added that he will work with Nanoracks co-founder and CEO Jeffrey Manber as the company aims to drive transformation in the sector.

Voyager recently named former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine as advisory board chair and completed its acquisition of The Launch Company. 

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Hermeus

Hermeus Expands Footprint in Atlanta With New Aircraft Assembly Factory

American startup Hermeus will turn a 110,000 square-foot facility in Atlanta into an aircraft assembly factory that will accomodate structures testing and light manufacturing operations and will double as the company's headquarters for its hundreds of employees.

Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit’s New LauncherOne Mission to Send DOD, International Satellites to Space in June

Virgin Orbit announced on Thursday that its LauncherOne rocket is fully assembled and will soon be shipped to Mojave Air and Space Port in California for pre-launch operations. The rocket’s upcoming mission is called Tubular Bells, Part One, which will launch CubeSat satellites for the Department of Defense (DOD) and Royal Netherlands Air Force, as well as two optical satellites for SatRevolution. The launch is scheduled for June of this year. 

Andy Beamon VP Maximus Federal

Maximus Federal’s Andy Beamon: AI-Powered Virtual Assistants Could Help Government Improve Citizen Engagement

Andy Beamon, vice president of strategic innovation for citizen services at Maximus' federal business arm, said intelligent virtual assistants have the potential to personalize, accelerate and streamline customer deliveries. Artificial intelligence-powered IVAs allow government agencies to accommodate inquiries and various requests of citizens 24/7 without the need for a complete staff, according to Beamon.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved