Unanet

Woolpert, Planet Expand Partnership to Offer Geospatial Products in Government Market

Carol Collins May 19, 2021 News

Woolpert, Planet Expand Partnership to Offer Geospatial Products in Government Market
Woolpert

Woolpert has expanded a partnership with Earth observation satellite operator Planet as both companies aim to bring geospatial data products to the global public sector market.

The alliance seeks to help government customers address mapping requirements with the use of satellite and aerial data and imagery, Woolpert said Tuesday.

“We don’t fly aerial imagery as often as satellite imagery is collected, largely due to weather and other logistical constraints, but aerial imagery offers the opportunity for the highest-resolution data,” said Matthew Hutchinson, solutions scientist at Woolpert.

He added that Planet’s SkySat and PlanetScope satellites generate data in medium to high resolution.

The two companies initially partnered to offer satellite data and imagery in Africa as part of a global campaign to support technologically underserved communities.

Woolpert expanded its geospatial service offerings following the acquisition of Geomatics Data Solutions and Southern Mapping in 2019.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

AT&T Intros New Cyber Threat Detection, Response Tech for Government - top government contractors - best government contracting event

AT&T Intros New Cyber Threat Detection, Response Tech for Government

AT&T announced on Wednesday the launch of its Threat Detection and Response for Government designed …

Carahsoft Names Fortinet as ITES-SW2 Contract Vendor; Bob Fortna Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Carahsoft Names Fortinet as ITES-SW2 Contract Vendor; Bob Fortna Quoted

Fortinet will offer its security software under Carahsoft Technology‘s contract with the U.S. Army for …

DOD, Israel Pick Xtend-Built Small UAS for Remote Operations Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event

DOD, Israel Pick Xtend-Built Small UAS for Remote Operations Support

The Department of Defense and Israel’s defense ministry have jointly selected drone developer Xtend to …

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved