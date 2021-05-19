Woolpert, Planet Expand Partnership to Offer Geospatial Products in Government Market

Woolpert

Woolpert has expanded a partnership with Earth observation satellite operator Planet as both companies aim to bring geospatial data products to the global public sector market.

The alliance seeks to help government customers address mapping requirements with the use of satellite and aerial data and imagery, Woolpert said Tuesday.

“We don’t fly aerial imagery as often as satellite imagery is collected, largely due to weather and other logistical constraints, but aerial imagery offers the opportunity for the highest-resolution data,” said Matthew Hutchinson, solutions scientist at Woolpert.

He added that Planet’s SkySat and PlanetScope satellites generate data in medium to high resolution.

The two companies initially partnered to offer satellite data and imagery in Africa as part of a global campaign to support technologically underserved communities.

Woolpert expanded its geospatial service offerings following the acquisition of Geomatics Data Solutions and Southern Mapping in 2019.