Woolpert to Collect Geospatial Data at Air Force Installations; Greg Fox Quoted

The U.S. Air Force has selected Woolpert to collect four-band imagery and linear-mode data at nine military installations located in Alaska.

Under a one-year task order, the company will perform geospatial data collection work using light detection and ranging technology for the Air Force Civil Engineer Center-led Combat Support Geospatial Information and Services program, Woolpert said Wednesday.

The consulting firm will take USAF base images in partnership with aerial survey company Kodiak Mapping and conduct on-site training sessions.

Greg Fox, a Woolpert vice president and program director, said the GeoBase program feeds the military branch’s Common Installation Picture system with geospatial information and helps service personnel use imagery to manage infrastructure.

Fox added that the company aims to map 27 other Air Force bases throughout the year.

The military service could apply data from the project to various missions such as flight safety management, emergency response, modeling, simulation and national security, according to the company.

Woolpert has helped the branch gather lidar data and airborne imagery encompassing 39,000 square kilometers of area across 190 military locations worldwide.