5G Open Innovation Lab Welcomes Accenture, Avanade, Ericsson & Spirent as New Partners

Accenture, Avanade, Ericsson and Spirent Communications have joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab as partners that will contribute technical and development capabilities to the lab and support its network of startups.

Jim Brisimitzis, general partner of 5GOILab, said in a statement published Monday new founding partners Accenture and Avanade and corporate partners Ericsson and Spirent will help advance development and delivery of technologies to manufacturing, logistics and other industries.

The lab’s 47 member startups will gain access to Accenture’s experienced resources and business and technology assets to support their efforts to profit from 5G use cases and technologies.

Avanade, meanwhile, will work with Microsoft and lab ecosystem companies to help develop and deliver edge compute capabilities. The new partner will provide 5G field labs with operational oversight and direction.

Amdocs, Dell Technologies, F5, Intel, Microsoft, T-Mobile and VMware are some of 5GOILab’s original founding and corporate partners.

“It is critical that we provide development platforms and opportunities for products to be tested, deployed and integrated into enterprise solutions,” said Brisimitzis.