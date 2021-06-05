5th Lockheed-Built GPS III Satellite Moves Toward Operational Orbit

The fifth Lockheed Martin-built GPS III satellite has started using its liquid apogee engine to reach its operational orbit and is expected to deploy its antennas and solar arrays in respond to commands from company and U.S. Space Force engineers once it arrives.

GPS III Space Vehicle 05 launched aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, Lockheed said.

Tonya Ladwig, vice president for navigation systems at Lockheed, said the GPS III SV05 launch marks the company’s continuous efforts in deploying capabilities in support of the Space Force’s positioning, navigation and timing mission and initiative to modernize its GPS satellite constellation.

“Our next three satellites, GPS III SV06, SV07 and SV08, are already complete and just waiting for a launch date,” Ladwig added.

Lockheed said SV05 will serve as the Space Force’s 24th space vehicle enabled with the Military Code signal designed to provide anti-spoofing and anti-jamming capabilities. The satellite features an L1C civil signal meant to improve connectivity for civilian users.