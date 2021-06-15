Accenture’s Federal Arm Joins University of Alabama in Huntsville’s Innovation Center

Accenture‘s federal business arm has secured space at a university-backed innovation hub for fostering collaborative technology development between communities in Huntsville, Alabama.

The new innovation space of Accenture Federal Services located at the Invention to Innovation Center or I²C of the University of Alabama in Huntsville is intended to accommodate collaborative projects with industry experts and government stakeholders, the company said Monday.

I²C will financially and strategically support technology commercialization through funding, mentorship and incubation efforts. The center aims to help aspiring entrepreneurs develop marketable technology products.

“With this new innovation space, we are excited to collaborate with leaders across the Huntsville community to solve the biggest challenges facing the government and explore new frontiers of digital transformation,” said Jenna O’Steen, managing director and justice and judiciary sector lead at AFS.

O’Steen took part in the innovation space’s opening with UAH executives Robert Lindquist, LaFreeda Jordan and Darren Dawson, who is the university’s president.

The center operates under the office of Lindquist, who serves as the university’s vice president for research and economic development.