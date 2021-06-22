Accenture’s Federal Arm to Acquire Novetta From Carlyle; Tiffanny Gates Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, June 22, 2021 — Novetta is slated to be bought by Accenture’s federal arm from global investment firm The Carlyle Group for an undisclosed amount to support the expansion of Accenture Federal Services’ artificial intelligence, cloud and cyber capabilities, GovCon Wire reported June 2.

Novetta’s 1,300 data scientists, software developers and other technology professionals will join AFS’ over 10,500 employees working to support the defense, intelligence and law enforcement mission of customers.

“[Joining Accenture Federal Services] will provide new growth opportunities for our people, enable expanded capabilities for our customers, and allow us to accelerate our growth trajectory,” said Tiffanny Gates, president and CEO of Novetta and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

