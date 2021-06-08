in News, Technology

Advent Subsidiary Receives Army Contract to Further Develop Fuel Cell Generator

Advent Subsidiary Receives Army Contract to Further Develop Fuel Cell Generator - top government contractors - best government contracting event

An Advent Technologies subsidiary will further develop and pursue certification of a 50-watt portable fuel cell power generation system for use by soldiers under a contract with the U.S. Army.

UltraCell aims to achieve military standard compliance for the Honey Badger, a wearable power generator designed to operate on plate carriers or backpacks that military personnel use, Advent said Monday.

The system is being developed to work with the Army’s Integrated Visual Augmentation System other surveillance equipment that can be powered by reformed methanol fuel cell technology.

The contract award from Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Center comes after the Department of Defense tapped UltraCell to present its power source technology in a demonstration program.

Advent noted the system took part in Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiments and high-altitude tests in the Sierra Nevada, California, mountain range.

Under the contract, UltraCell will also develop an integrated filtration system for a cleaning compound that includes approximately 70 percent methanol and water.

Advent Technologiescontract awardGovconHoney BadgeU.S. ArmyUltraCellwearable fuel cell power system

Curtiss-Wright to Deliver Computers, Modules to Lockheed for Navy Helicopter Fleet Upgrade; Lynn Bamford Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Curtiss-Wright to Deliver Computers, Modules to Lockheed for Navy Helicopter Fleet Upgrade; Lynn Bamford Quoted
J29 Secures Spot on GSA's Multiple Award Schedule Contract for IT Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event

J29 Secures Spot on GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule Contract for IT Services