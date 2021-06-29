Air Force Constructing $67M Aquatics Training Facility at JBSA-Lackland

Clark Construction Group and Byrne Construction Services will collaborate to build a 76,000 square-foot aquatics training facility at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas, where the Special Warfare Training Squadron will hold a full range of special operations exercises.

The $66.6 million project is aimed at meeting battlefield airmen training demands by accomodating more than 3,000 trainees annually and providing them with survival skills under different environmental conditions, the U.S. Air Force said Monday.

Two climate-controlled, indoor swimming pools of varying depths will be part of the new building to train airmen in combat operations.

The Air Force Civil Engineer Center will lead the project while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as the execution agent, will manage the design and construction.

“The AFCEC-led project incorporates modern design concepts and cost-effective construction techniques to deliver the highest quality of training capabilities to meet mission requirements,” said Col. Dave Norton, deputy director of AFCEC’s facility engineering directorate.

JBSA-Lackland is the military service branch’s main site for basic recruit training and several other training missions.