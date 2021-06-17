Air Force Launches Market Research for Bridge Tanker Program

The U.S. Air Force is seeking companies that are capable of delivering about 140 to 160 commercial derivative aircraft to supplement the service’s tanker fleet at the end of the production of the KC-46A aerial refueling aircraft.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center expects to receive commercial derivative aircraft at a rate of 12 to 15 units each year to help bridge the gap to the next aerial refueling tanker recapitalization phase and wants those planes to be operational by 2029, according to a sources sought notice posted Wednesday.

The firm-fixed-price contract for KC-46A is capped at 13 production lots and the service expects to make its last procurement in 2027 and receive its last aircraft delivery in 2029.

The service is defining the requirements for the Bridge Tanker program with plans to release the final request for proposals by the end of 2022.

Responses to the sources sought notice are due June 23.