Air Force Releases RFI for Common Open Architecture Radar Programs

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center needs market information on an open radar architecture that would be a part of a larger situational awareness system the U.S. Air Force is currently developing.

Common Open Architecture Radar Programs specification is meant to enable radar subsystems acquisition, processor hardware refresh and third-party technology insertion in support of the Advanced Battlefield Management System, a decentralized, integrated system of sensors designed to help commanders make informed decisions, AFLCMC said Wednesday in a request for information notice posted on SAM.

The U.S. Air Force also seeks to accelerate radar procurement schedules through COARPs 2.0, which follows the effort’s previous iteration that commenced in 2019.

AFLCMC wants to identify companies that have experienced working with COARPs modes and intend to further pursue the architecture in the future.

Interested parties may submit responses through July 16.

