Amentum to Provide Services for Deployment of Army Tactical Vehicle Equipment

Amentum, a technical and engineering services provider, was awarded a task order to help in the deployment of tactical vehicles to the U.S. Army’s command centers within the country and abroad.

The task order is under the Strategic Services Solutions equipment-related services contract with the Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command, Amentum said Wednesday.

The Germantown, Maryland-based company will also provide equipment training, instructional services and ground-based vehicle maintenance support.

Joe Kelly, Amentum’s senior vice president of operations and maintenance for the mission readiness business unit, said the award, which has a base year and two one-year options, is the eighth task order from the TS3 contract.