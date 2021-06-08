in Contract Awards, News

Army Engineers Tap Woolpert for Data Collection, Mapping Support

Army Engineers Tap Woolpert for Data Collection, Mapping Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Woolpert will assist the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ St. Louis District in photogrammetric mapping and data development efforts under a potential $22 million indefinite-delivery/​indefinite-quantity contract.

The five-year contract also includes light detection and ranging, remote sensing, surveying and geographic information system support services, Woolpert said Monday.

USACE’s St. Louis district facilitates architecture, engineering and geospatial projects for government agencies such as the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the U.S. Air Force.

The company received a task order from the U.S. Geological Survey in January to collect Quality Level 1 topographic lidar data in Hawaii.

The Air Force awarded Woolpert a separate task order in May to collect four-band imagery and linear-mode data at nine military installations within the state of Alaska.

contract awardgeospatial serviceGovconLIDARU.S. Army Corps of EngineersUSACEwoolpert

SkyePoint Decisions Wins Position on $300M Education BPA for Cybersecurity, Privacy Support Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event

SkyePoint Decisions Wins Position on $300M Education BPA for Cybersecurity, Privacy Support Services
Curtiss-Wright to Deliver Computers, Modules to Lockheed for Navy Helicopter Fleet Upgrade; Lynn Bamford Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Curtiss-Wright to Deliver Computers, Modules to Lockheed for Navy Helicopter Fleet Upgrade; Lynn Bamford Quoted