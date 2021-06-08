Army Engineers Tap Woolpert for Data Collection, Mapping Support

Woolpert will assist the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ St. Louis District in photogrammetric mapping and data development efforts under a potential $22 million indefinite-delivery/​indefinite-quantity contract.

The five-year contract also includes light detection and ranging, remote sensing, surveying and geographic information system support services, Woolpert said Monday.

USACE’s St. Louis district facilitates architecture, engineering and geospatial projects for government agencies such as the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the U.S. Air Force.

The company received a task order from the U.S. Geological Survey in January to collect Quality Level 1 topographic lidar data in Hawaii .