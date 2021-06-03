Army Taps Lockheed for Apache Helicopter Sensor Logistics Support

Lockheed Martin has received a $49.5 million contract to support the U.S. Army’s logistics program for a new target engagement and pilotage system of the AH-64 Apache attack helicopters.

The company will provide logistics support for Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor systems under the performance-based contract, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

M-TADS/PNVS employs forward-looking infrared sensor technology designed to help Apache pilots recognize targets at daytime, nighttime or even in extreme weather conditions.

Army Contracting Command obligated the full contract amount at the time of award using the service branch’s fiscal 2021 working capital funds. Work will take place in Orlando, Florida, through Dec. 31, 2025.