Army to Use Valid Eval Tool for Applied SBIR Program, xTech Prize Competition Assessments

Valid Eval will provide a U.S. Army office, command and laboratory with software and evaluation services needed for selecting non-traditional defense contractor-designed technologies through research and development programs and competitions.

The Software as a Service platform provider said Wednesday it received a Small Business Innovative Research Phase III contract for the implementation of large-scale evaluation services in support of the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, Army Futures Command and Army Research Laboratory.

The Valid Eval assessment and feedback tool will be used by the technical evaluators of the Army’s Applied SBIR initiative and the xTech prize competition program to test and choose proposed defense technologies.

Jacob Ablowitz, chief technology officer and chief operating officer of Valid Eval, said the tool is designed for data collection and analysis to inform decision-making efforts while providing feedback to developers for product enhancement efforts.

The service branch will leverage the Valid Eval technology to perform assessments, analyze data and share company and evaluator comments for xTech and SBIR topics.

The SBIR and xTech programs are in support of the Army’s modernization efforts to help warfighters gain an advantage in future battlefields.

Valid Eval’s contract was awarded by the General Services Administration.