ASRC Federal Subsidiary to Support DISA’s Unified Cyber Situational Awareness Program; Jennifer Felix Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, June 4, 2021 — The Defense Information Systems Agency has selected an ASRC Federal subsidiary to support its Unified Cyber Situational Awareness program by providing cyber, cloud, information technology and professional services, GovCon Wire reported May 19.

Under a potential five-year, $217 million contract from DISA, ASRC Communications will build a centralized platform intended to function as a cloud-enabled cyber operations hub across the Department of Defense Information Network.

“Implementing Cloud technology and Agile methodologies will allow the UCSA Program to rapidly provide [defensive cyber operations] analysts the information they need to help protect and defend the Department of Defense from cyber-attacks,” said Jennifer Felix, president and CEO of ASRC Federal and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner.

About Executive Mosaic

Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships.

Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA.