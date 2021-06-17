Atlas Research-PFS JV to Support VHA Employee Education Program Transformation Project

A joint venture between Atlas Research and Prometheus Federal Services has received a task order to help the Veterans Health Administration develop an organizational transformation plan for a program office focused on providing workforce development training resources and services to agency personnel.

Titan Alpha will perform work to support VHA’s goal of transforming its employee education services unit into a learning organization, Atlas Research said Wednesday.

VHA awarded the task order under the 10-year, $1 billion Integrated Healthcare Transformation contract vehicle.

Lisa Collins, a manager at Atlas Research, said the company aims to help VHA develop a multiyear roadmap that will include employee training delivery, engagement and performance measurement recommendations.

Titan Alpha will also support VHA’s Patient Aligned Care Team Modernization Initiative and the Department of Veterans Affairs’ research and development office under two separate task orders.