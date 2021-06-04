BAE Systems Secures USAF Maintenance Contract for Automated Flight Planning System

BAE Systems has received a three-year $34.1 million sole-source contract from the U.S. Air Force for maintenance activities in support of a system the service branch’s air operators uses to create optimized, fuel-efficient flight plans.

BAE Systems will perform continued Level III software maintenance of the Air Force’s fielded Mobility Air Forces Automated Flight Planning Service system under the time and materials contract, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Contract work, which includes functional and infrastructure or cybersecurity technical support for MAFPS, will be conducted in San Diego, California, through May 2024.

The Air Force is obligating $145,000 from fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds to the contractor at the time of award.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center serves as the contracting activity.