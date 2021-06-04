in News, Technology

BridgeComm Plans 100 Gbps Data Transfer Demo to Government Clients

BridgeComm Plans 100 Gbps Data Transfer Demo to Government Clients - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Point-to-point system

BridgeComm aims to show U.S. government customers how the company’s point-to-point technology can facilitate optical wireless communications for data transfer at a speed of 100 gigabits per second within a 2-kilometer distance.

Denver-based BridgeComm said Thursday it intends to present the high-speed OWC approach using Nokia‘s networking hardware and services as part of a partnership aimed at driving the adoption of 5G systems.

The two companies are looking to build a private wireless network to support customers’ latency, backhaul performance and data transmission requirements.

“Though OWC is not a new technology, it is on the brink of widespread commercial use by both governments and citizens,” said Barry Matsumori, CEO of BridgeComm.

He added the emerging communications technology has the potential to address connectivity bandwidth and speed limitations.

Bridgecomm demonstrated its PTP platform in April at a global conference.

5GBarry MatsumoriBridgeCommdata transferGovconNokiaoptical wireless communicationpoint-to-point technologyTelecommunications

Isotropic Systems, SES Wrap Up Phase One of Antenna Terminal Trials With US Military - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Isotropic Systems, SES Wrap Up Phase One of Antenna Terminal Trials With US Military
Air Force Releases RFI for Common Open Architecture Radar Programs - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Air Force Releases RFI for Common Open Architecture Radar Programs