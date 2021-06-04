BridgeComm Plans 100 Gbps Data Transfer Demo to Government Clients

BridgeComm aims to show U.S. government customers how the company’s point-to-point technology can facilitate optical wireless communications for data transfer at a speed of 100 gigabits per second within a 2-kilometer distance.

Denver-based BridgeComm said Thursday it intends to present the high-speed OWC approach using Nokia ‘s networking hardware and services as part of a partnership aimed at driving the adoption of 5G systems.

The two companies are looking to build a private wireless network to support customers’ latency, backhaul performance and data transmission requirements.

“Though OWC is not a new technology, it is on the brink of widespread commercial use by both governments and citizens,” said Barry Matsumori, CEO of BridgeComm.

He added the emerging communications technology has the potential to address connectivity bandwidth and speed limitations.

Bridgecomm demonstrated its PTP platform in April at a global conference.