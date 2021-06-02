CACI International Recognized as Fortune 500 Company; CEO John Mengucci Quoted

CACI International has secured spot on the Fortune 500 list of largest companies in the U.S. for the 2020 fiscal year, marking the first time the information technology products and services provider was included in the annual revenue-based ranking.

The company attributed the recognition to its continued growth that was demonstrated by its FY20 revenue of $5.7 billion, CACI said Wednesday. The figure was fueled by the company’s focus on its growth strategy.

“CACI’s unrelenting focus on its customers’ mission and enterprise challenges, met by our talented workforce, makes this company an industry leader, as recognized by our Fortune 500 ranking. We thank all of our employees and customers for their contributions to safeguarding our nation,” commented John Mengucci, president and CEO of CACI and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

The 2021 Fortune 500 list’s revenue threshold was $5.4 billion. CACI expects its revenue to grow faster than its addressable market in FY21. It has also been recognized as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company.

CACI provides technology and expertise to its enterprise and mission customers. The national security company has a technology-driven portfolio in electronic warfare, counter-unmanned aerial systems, agile software development at scale, digital solutions, artificial intelligence, photonics and secure communications.

