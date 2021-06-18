Carahsoft Adds Stealthbits Cybersecurity Software to Offerings Under Army IT Contract; Steven Hollins Quoted

Carahsoft Technology will distribute Netwrix‘s Stealthbits cybersecurity and data access governance software to federal agencies in support of their information technology infrastructure goals, under the former’s indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with the U.S. Army.

Stealthbits offers applications designed to help federal agencies control data access, implement policies and identify threats amid the complexity of data oversight, Netwrix said Thursday.

Carahsoft will provide the Stealthbits software product under the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contract, which supports the Army’s Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions program. The Army uses CHESS to procure IT products and services from commercial companies.

“By expanding our partnership with Carahsoft, we will increase Stealthbits’ ability to help the Army, the [Department of Defense] and federal agencies mitigate their cybersecurity risks,” said Steven Hollins, chief revenue officer of Netwrix.

Carahsoft’s ITES-SW2 contract vehicles is effective through Aug. 30, 2025.