in News, Technology

Carahsoft Adds Stealthbits Cybersecurity Software to Offerings Under Army IT Contract; Steven Hollins Quoted

Carahsoft Adds Stealthbits Cybersecurity Software to Offerings Under Army IT Contract; Steven Hollins Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Carahsoft Technology will distribute Netwrix‘s Stealthbits cybersecurity and data access governance software to federal agencies in support of their information technology infrastructure goals, under the former’s indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with the U.S. Army.

Stealthbits offers applications designed to help federal agencies control data access, implement policies and identify threats amid the complexity of data oversight, Netwrix said Thursday.

Carahsoft will provide the Stealthbits software product under the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contract, which supports the Army’s Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions program. The Army uses CHESS to procure IT products and services from commercial companies.

“By expanding our partnership with Carahsoft, we will increase Stealthbits’ ability to help the Army, the [Department of Defense] and federal agencies mitigate their cybersecurity risks,” said Steven Hollins, chief revenue officer of Netwrix.

Carahsoft’s ITES-SW2 contract vehicles is effective through Aug. 30, 2025.

carahsoftchesscomputer hardware enterprise software and solutionsGovconInformation Technologyinformation technology enterprise solutions software 2ites-sw2NetwrixStealthbitsSteven HollinsU.S. Army

USAF Funds Luminous Cyber's Roll Out of GPS Alternative Tech for Government Use - top government contractors - best government contracting event

USAF Funds Luminous Cyber’s Roll Out of GPS Alternative Tech for Government Use
Robotic Research Appoints Josh Araujo as CFO, Don Lefeve as Corporate Affairs Head - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Robotic Research Appoints Josh Araujo as CFO, Don Lefeve as Corporate Affairs Head