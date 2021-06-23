CDC Taps Leidos for Bioinformatics, Scientific Computing Support Services; Liz Porter Quoted

Leidos has secured a potential five-year, $13 million contract to help the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyze and process biological data.

The company said Tuesday it will perform scientific computing and bioinformatics services to support CDC’s Office of Advanced Molecular Detection.

Work under the contract will include information technology, data management, high-performance computing and analytical services related to genomics and proteomics. The contractor will conduct contract work primarily in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bioinformatics applies computer science to analyze and make sense of complex biological data, such as those related to amino acid sequences and DNA.

Liz Porter, president of Leidos Health Group, said the company will help CDC study infectious pathogens and develop technologies that may prevent pandemics in the future.