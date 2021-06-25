CEO Stu Shea Talks Hybrid Work as Peraton Integrates Northrop IT, Perspecta Acquisitions

Stu Shea, president, CEO and board chairman of Peraton and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said the plan to maintain a remote or hybrid work environment will likely guide Peraton’s decisions on office footprint as it works to integrate Perspecta and Northrop Grumman’s federal information technology and mission support business, the Washington Business Journal reported Thursday.

“When you think about all three companies coming together, there is a lot of synergy that we get from there,” Shea told the publication in an interview.

“We probably will need half of the facilities over the total company that we currently have in the portfolio between the three pieces. We’re going through that process. But then coming back to work, we’re going to do a lot more hot-desking. We’ll do a lot more of keeping certain functions off-campus,” he added.

Shea cited efficiency and the need to provide employees with a flexible workplace as factors Peraton will consider as it assesses how much office space it will need.

“We’ve done a really good job with our customers, convincing them to allow us to do software development at someplace other than a Peraton facility, so why would we change that? We wouldn’t,” Shea said. “As long as we can do the right thing for our customers, operate effectively, keep our people safe and give them the flexibilities and freedoms, then we don’t need as much facilities.”