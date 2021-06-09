Citadel Defense to Move Into New San Diego HQ; Christopher Williams Quoted

Citadel Defense will relocate to its new corporate headquarters situated in San Diego to meet the increasing demand for its Titan counterdrone technology and to expand its presence in California.

The company said Tuesday that it plans to move by August as soon as the construction is completed and that the 60,000-square-feet space will feature a customer training center, development garage for unmanned aircraft systems and an Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence.

Christopher Williams, CEO of Citadel Defense, said the growing number of government contract awards prompted the business to move to the high-tech Innovation Center in Mission Valley, adding that the new office is intended to boost its production capacity and association with end-users.

The new site will also house a fitness center, outdoor spaces for collaborations and UAS flight testing grounds as the company aims to invest in places that will support its clients, employees and their families.

Citadel Defense is recruiting for positions in program management, software development and other business partnership services.