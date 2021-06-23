Clarifai, Army Sign R&D Agreement for EO/IR Data Labeling Effort; Matt Zeiler Quoted

Clarifai, an artificial intelligence company, has entered into a cooperative research and development agreement with a directorate under a U.S. Army command to work on a large-scale electro-optical/infrared data labeling effort.

The Army will evaluate the capability of AI-powered Clarifai Scribe Labeler to produce training data in support of the development of night vision and electronic sensor applications, the Delaware-headquartered company said Tuesday.

Work is focused on streamlining the data annotation process and is intended to help the Night Vision and Electronic Sensors Directorate of the Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Center, which needs quick and accurate EO/IR data labeling.

“This CRADA provides Clarifai with an accelerated path to helping the U.S. Army improve every aspect of the data annotation process for building artificial intelligence applications,” said Matt Zeiler, CEO of Clarifai.

Barbara Fast, a retired Army major general and an adviser at Clarifai’ public sector business, noted that working with commercial companies will help the military service reduce the time and risk of its research and development efforts.

The CRADA adds the Army to Clarifia’s list of U.S. federal government customers, which include the Department of Defense as well as the intelligence community and various civilian agencies.