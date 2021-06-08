Connection Appoints Larry Kirsch as Public Sector Solutions President

Larry Kirsch, a former senior vice president at information technology and services provider PCM, has joined Connection to lead its public sector team and drive the delivery of IT products and services to federal, state and local government agencies as well as educational institutions.

As president of Connection Public Sector Solutions, Kirsch will contribute his over 25 years of experience in the technology industry to support company growth efforts in the government and education markets, Connection said Monday.

He most recently served as SVP and general manager of strategic partnerships, operations and corporate strategy at PCM-G. The executive’s more than three-year stay at the Insight division also included time as SVP of sales optimization and new business development, and SVP and GM of state, local and education.

Kirsch also held senior leadership positions at CDW, MNJ Technologies, and OTBT, which was acquired by Brightstar.

At Connection, he will report to Tim McGrath, parent-company president and CEO.