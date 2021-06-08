Curtiss-Wright to Deliver Computers, Modules to Lockheed for Navy Helicopter Fleet Upgrade; Lynn Bamford Quoted

Lockheed Martin has selected Curtiss-Wright to provide computers and video processing modules that will be used to modernize the mission and flight management systems on the Sikorsky MH-60R/S Seahawk helicopter fleet of the U.S. Navy.

Curtiss-Wright said Monday it will deliver its modules and rugged single board modular open system approach computers to Lockheed under a $24 million initial contract with a potential maximum value of $70 million.

The video processing modules from the company’s commercial-off-the-shelf program are capable of enhancing individual modules without replacing the whole system.

The upgrade will also seek to modernize the display graphics of the MH-60R/S, a multimission helicopter with a twin turboshaft engine, by offering high-resolution images and sensors.

“Curtiss-Wright’s selection on this upgrade program is representative of our technology leadership in MOSA-based rugged COTS modules, and our ability to rapidly and cost-effectively modernize legacy military platforms with open-standards solutions,” said Lynn Bamford , company president and CEO, and a Wash100 Award recipient.

The shipment of the modules, which also feature cybersecurity computing capabilities, kicked off in December 2020.