Daniel Teklu Elevated to Technical Director Role at GRSi; Diane Yarnell Quoted

Daniel Teklu, a technology professional, has been promoted as technical director at GRSi, where he will increasingly handle customer portfolios and collaborate with company executives and technologists.

GRSi said Monday Teklu, in his new role, will lead the technology and engineering initiatives of the company, which provides enterprise technology professional support to federal and commercial clients.

He has two decades of experience in the commercial, scientific and health information technology fields.

“Daniel has demonstrated exceptional engineering and technical management, as well as leadership in innovation and technology on every program he has touched,” said Diane Yarnell, executive vice president and chief of staff at GRSi.

Teklu has worked with the executive team and key clients of GRSi and handled the advanced technical engineering of its poly/hybrid cloud, big data and software development services.